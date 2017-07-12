Pompey set to unveil new keeper

Pompey will today end their goalkeeping hunt by sealing the capture of Luke McGee.

The highly-regarded 21-year-old is set to be unveiled this morning after an undisclosed fee was agreed with Spurs.

He represents Kenny Jackett’s third signing as Blues boss – yet crucially resolves a position which had been the primary objective to fill.

Jackett is all too aware of McGee’s credentials following his coaching work with the Spurs Academy during the second half of last season.

Christian Walton was also on the radar as a possible loan arrival from Brighton.

However, with Spurs indicating they would accept a fee for McGee in a permanent deal, Jackett prioritised the young keeper.

Assistant boss Joe Gallen oversaw a Pompey XI’s 6-3 victory at Poole Town last night in which the Academy’s Jack Collins played in goal.

And he revealed the new keeper would this morning be finalised – but remained tight-lipped on his identity.

Gallen said: ‘We are pretty hopeful there is going to be some news.

‘We have been close to some keepers in previous weeks and for one reason or another it hasn’t come off.

‘But we think we have secured someone and this morning it will be confirmed.

‘I’ve been pretty calm about looking for a keeper, as has Kenny.

‘I have been pretty confident when we get one it will be the one we wanted originally. We are pretty close to that.

‘I’m pleased we have stayed calm, not jumped at anything and it is going to come off.

‘Alex Bass is a good keeper, too, and hasn’t done anything wrong. He’s played well in all the games and looks like he has a good future.’

Former Pompey loanee Alex Cisak yesterday trained with the club.

The 28-year-old was released by Leyton Orient at the end of the season after their relegation from the Football League.

Yet his Fratton Park presence is to help him keep fit as he searches for a new club.

Cisak was recruited by caretaker boss Guy Whittingham in November 2012 in a loan deal from Oldham.

He was crowned man-of-the-match in a 1-1 draw at Coventry on his debut – yet was then recalled by his parent club.