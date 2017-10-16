Pompey showing signs of being contenders

Have your say

JORDAN CROSS looks back on Pompey’s 2-0 win against MK Dons and assesses the main talking points...

Could they be contenders?

Whisper it quietly, but Pompey may just be starting to look like a top-six team.

While many Blues bosses in the past have, at times, gone to desperate lengths to keep a lid on upwardly-mobile sentiments, Kenny Jackett has talked in measured terms of his club’s need to be challenging at the right end of the division.

The caveat to that has been the team’s middling budget in the division.

But, while hardly bullish, the 55-year-old has repeatedly stated where a club of Pompey’s standing should be aiming.

Against MK Dons there was real signs the team is progressing towards their goal.

The opening 45 minutes saw a high-tempo and fluent display in which the Blues were the hungrier, quicker to second balls and pressed the visitors into mistakes.

There were reasons to be cheerful on the pitch, likewise off it, with Pompey a point off the play-offs.

A positive afternoon will be given its context by two tricky trips on the road next, however.

It’s a week which will show us much about Pompey’s top-six credentials.

Back to front

Oli Hawkins looked like a man keen to show Pompey what he’s really all about.

Hawkins picked up man-of-the-match plaudits for his display as a makeshift defender against Gillingham.

And there were even some wondering if he may be more suited to playing at the back, after a towering performance at Priestfield.

Hawkins put those thoughts to bed against MK Dons, though.

Two first-half strikes showcased his hunger and desire as he got in front of defenders and on the end of balls from either flank.

It wasn’t just about the arrival from Dagenham & Redbridge’s eye for goal.

With confidence flowing, Hawkins delivered a complete display, leading the line impressively, holding the ball up well and bringing others into play.

Wing wonders

Kenny Jackett freely acknowledged it’s where his team’s strength lies.

And it’s becoming increasingly evident it’s out wide where Pompey can damage and frighten opponents.

Jamal Lowe and Matty Kennedy were MK Dons’ chief tormentors, with an assist apiece from the pair seeing them man the supply lines for Oli Hawkins.

They continually had an admittedly-weak visiting defence on the back foot with their direct running.

Lowe has looked the one player in Pompey’s line-up who’s able to beat a player one-on-one this term.

He now has a team-mate to strike fear into rivals as the Blues revive the lost art of traditional wing play.