Brett Pitman could return for Pompey’s trip to Blackburn Rovers.

The Blues’ skipper has missed the past four matches, having undergone surgery to remove a piece of floating bone in his knee.

But Pitman, who has scored nine goals in 12 appearances this season, today returned to training to put himself in the frame for Ewood Park.

Elsewhere, Brandon Haunstrup is poised to return in place of the banned Dion Donohue.

But Drew Talbot, Curtis Main, Adam May and Damien McCrory are still injured.