Michael Doyle has signed for Coventry City.

The 35-year-old has chosen not to wait for a new deal at Fratton Park, with his current contract set to expire on June 30.

As reported by The News, Blues boss Paul Cook intimated his desire to keep the Irishman in his plans for the assault on League One next year.

But Doyle has decided to return to the Sky Blues, where he spent eight years between 2003 and 2011.