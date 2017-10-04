Pompey skipper wished a speedy recovery

Pompey fans have wished Brett Pitman well in his recovery from back-to-back operations.
The Blues skipper went under the knife on Monday to fix a broken nose and then again on Tuesday for a troublesome knee.
The latter is likely to keep the former AFC Bournemouth and Ipswich Town striker sidelined for up to a month.
Pompey supporters know how significant his absence may be to their hopes, with Pitman currently topping the League One goal charts with nine strikes.
Pompey supporters sent their best wishes before debating who may be tasked with filling the void.
Keith Attrill said: ‘Gutted! Speedy recovery. And I mean speedy.’
Denise Winter echoed those thoughts, while Trevor Sutch added: ‘Get well soon super Brett.’
Ian Piper said: ‘I could see he was in pain for last 15 mins but he stayed on as all our substitutions had been made. I hope he is only out for two-to-four weeks.’
Meanwhile, Paul Bridges, Lorraine Wells and Lewis Grady turned their attentions to who may profit from Pitman’s absence.
Bridges said: ‘Hopefully Brett will make a quick recovery and be back as good as new.
‘I’d give Chaplin and Lowe a go up front.’
Wells agreed with bringing Chaplin back in but is interested in seeing a different partnership.
She said: ‘We will need to dig in for sure to cope without Pitman.
‘Be interesting to see Chaplin with Hawkins as long as he’s not playing centre-back!’
Grady, though, is keen for one of last season’s favourites to be drafted back in to league action.
He added: ‘I’d like to see Naismith get his run in the side while Pitman is injured. He’s been unlucky in my opinion.’
Pitman’s lay-off is the latest in a long line of Pompey injuries this season.
Tareiq Holmes-Dennis and Jack Whatmough are long-term casualties, while Damien McCrory has also been ruled out for a month following his own knee operation.
Blues fan Aaron Grimble added: ‘I’ve never known so many injuries. I’m fed up with this season already.’
