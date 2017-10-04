Pompey skipper wished a speedy recovery

Have your say

Pompey fans have wished Brett Pitman well in his recovery from back-to-back operations.

The Blues skipper went under the knife on Monday to fix a broken nose and then again on Tuesday for a troublesome knee.

The latter is likely to keep the former AFC Bournemouth and Ipswich Town striker sidelined for up to a month.

Pompey supporters know how significant his absence may be to their hopes, with Pitman currently topping the League One goal charts with nine strikes.

Via our Facebook page, Portsmouth FC – The News, they sent their best wishes before debating who may be tasked with filling the void.

Keith Attrill said: ‘Gutted! Speedy recovery. And I mean speedy.’

Denise Winter echoed those thoughts, while Trevor Sutch added: ‘Get well soon super Brett.’

Ian Piper said: ‘I could see he was in pain for last 15 mins but he stayed on as all our substitutions had been made. I hope he is only out for two-to-four weeks.’

Meanwhile, Paul Bridges, Lorraine Wells and Lewis Grady turned their attentions to who may profit from Pitman’s absence.

Bridges said: ‘Hopefully Brett will make a quick recovery and be back as good as new.

‘I’d give Chaplin and Lowe a go up front.’

Wells agreed with bringing Chaplin back in but is interested in seeing a different partnership.

She said: ‘We will need to dig in for sure to cope without Pitman.

‘Be interesting to see Chaplin with Hawkins as long as he’s not playing centre-back!’

Grady, though, is keen for one of last season’s favourites to be drafted back in to league action.

He added: ‘I’d like to see Naismith get his run in the side while Pitman is injured. He’s been unlucky in my opinion.’

Pitman’s lay-off is the latest in a long line of Pompey injuries this season.

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis and Jack Whatmough are long-term casualties, while Damien McCrory has also been ruled out for a month following his own knee operation.

Blues fan Aaron Grimble added: ‘I’ve never known so many injuries. I’m fed up with this season already.’

