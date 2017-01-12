Pompey star’s warning for top three

CARL BAKER warned the top three that Pompey are coming for them.

The Blues winger believes the automatic promotion spots in League Two are a long way from being a closed shop.

Baker anticipates a lot of chopping and changing in those places as they aim to narrow the gap against Leyton Orient on Saturday.

He said: ‘You want to be as high as possible, but I’m comfortable with where we are at this stage.

‘Bristol Rovers were nowhere last season and put a run together.

‘There will still be a couple of teams between now and the end of the season who can do that.

‘They will be the ones who will go up. We believe we can be one of them.

‘The teams who are up there are good teams but, for me, it will chop and change a lot between now and the end of the season.

‘I don’t think it will be the same ones who stay there.

‘If you look at Carlisle recently, they just got turned over 4-1 at Colchester. These results happen.’

Baker believes Pompey have a major weapon in the armoury against their rivals over the second half of the season. All of the Blues’ remaining midweek games are at home.

Baker added: ‘We haven’t had a midweek home game in the league and even Doncaster was on a Thursday.

‘Over the second half of the season all the midweek games are at home. That’s a massive thing.

‘At MK Dons it wasn’t a big deal. At Pompey, away games are proper away games.

‘When we played Crewe and Morecambe earlier in the season we were away from Friday to the Wednesday.

‘On the flip side, the other sides now have to do that when they come here.

‘So, hopefully, we can use that to our advantage.’

