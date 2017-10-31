Pompey starlets have crack at the crossbar challenge

It’s something a footballer never wants to do in a competitive-match situation.
Hitting the crossbar is one of the most frustrating and painful experiences in a game of football.
But that all changes during the crossbar challenge, with the sole aim being to rattle the framework from distance.
Ahead of their FA Youth Cup first-round tie at Gillingham tonight (7pm), the fledgling Pompey Academy talents had a go at the crossbar challenge.
And one starlet managed to perfect it.
Watch the video, courtesy of Pompey’s official Youtube account.