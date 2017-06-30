Pompey stars of the future unveiled

These are the new faces who have joined Pompey’s Academy.

Yesterday, eight fledging stars penned dream deals by becoming Blues scholars.

Bradley Lethbridge Joe Dandy, Freddie Read, Joe Hancott, Oscar Johnston, Leon Maloney, James Whiting and Josh Flint are the latest academy inductees.

They join an illustrious roll call that includes the likes of Conor Chaplin and Jack Whatmough in recent years.

There were plenty of proud parents at the ceremony that was attended by Blues chief executive Mark Catlin, Fratton legend Alan Knight, as well as Academy boss Mark Kelly and coach Mikey Harris.

The eight talents now start their journey towards the first-team.

n Read Pompey Academy chief Mark Kelly on the new scholars in the Sports Mail on Sunday