Pompey still interested in Cardiff midfielder

Pompey are still eyeing up a swoop for Cardiff’s Stuart O’Keefe on transfer deadline day.

Kenny Jackett is looking to strengthen his centre midfield options with the Blues losing Michael Doyle, Amine Linganzi and Stanley Aborah in the summer.

The News previously reported Pompey were interested in O’Keefe, 26, earlier this month on a season-long loan after falling out of favour at the south Wales outfit.

And Jackett is still keen on the former Crystal Palace man.

O’Keefe spent the second half of last season on loan at MK Dons, scoring four goals in 18 appearances.

He also featured in the Bluebirds’ 2-1 extra-time victory against Pompey in the Carabao Cup first round.