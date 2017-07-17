Pompey strikeforce has fans looking forward

Kenny Jackett paired new-boy Brett Pitman with Conor Chaplin up front in Pompey’s 2-0 friendly win at Bognor on Saturday.

And the deadly duo formed an encouraging partnership on their maiden appearance together as the Blues ran out comfortable victors.

Pitman scored twice, with Chaplin setting up his opener, as the strikeforce showed a glimpse at what could be in the offing for the forthcoming League One campaign.

It represents a mouthwatering prospect – and one which has gone down well with our followers on Facebook and readers at portsmouth.co.uk.

Here’s what some of the Fratton faithful have been saying after we asked them how good this partnership could be?

I think they will prove to be a fantastic partnership.

Bob Leech

I think they will have a great partnership together on the pitch.... got lots of potential in our squad for next season.

Siobhan Maclean

GREAT. BRILLIANT. SUPER. Looking forward to the season.

Steven Murphy

Let’s just see how it develops. Stop putting undue pressure on them.

I, like the majority of people who support Pompey, wish them all a very successful season.

Bob Watson

I think in time it could a fantastic partnership.

Cailey Fair

All makes good sense. Clearly Conor is going to play a more central role this season.

Gerry Hatrick

Risking the thumbs down, I’d like to see Naismith and Pitman given a try.

Happy Kappa

Seems a good potential partnership to me.

Lots of movement with two good finishers will give the big clogger defenders in the division something to worry about. Best work on taking pens cos we will get a few.

Hammie

I don’t wish to be disrespectful but I thought Brett was carrying a bit of excess weight.

If he can get that off and raise his fitness levels maybe we’ve found a decent striker at last!

Michael Stephenson

A striker at last why not Naismith instead of Baker.

George Scammell