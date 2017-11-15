Pompey striker has League One pedigree

Have your say

CURTIS MAIN underlined he’s capable of scoring goals at League One level.

The Blues striker highlighted he’s shown he can deliver in the third tier as he hunts for playing time.

Main’s career has largely seen him operate in the Championship and League One, after joining Middlesbrough from Darlington as a teenager.

The 25-year-old bagged 10 goals for Doncaster at the level Pompey are currently at, while four goals in five games kept Oldham in League One last year.

Now Main is thirsting to bring that nous to Kenny Jackett’s starting XI.

He said: ‘If you’re not playing football you can’t score goals.

‘If you’re not on the pitch you can’t score goals.

‘Once I’m on the pitch you can see if I can score goals or not.

‘The fans I’ve encountered seem to share my frustration and would like to see more.

‘For one reason or another they haven’t been able to.

‘I’m now hoping to show exactly what I’ve got.

‘I’ve played in this league before and it’s not new to me.

‘I’ve played quite a number of games and scored goals at this level.

‘I don’t have an issue with saying it’s a step up. I’ve played here before and know what it’s about.

‘It’s a chance to get back to where I was.’

Main was back on the bench at Blackpool on Saturday after his first goal in 13 months against Charlton in the Checkatrade Trophy.

He’s staying focused as he waits for his opportunity.

Main added: ‘I’m one of a number of people who haven’t had the game time they’d like.

‘In football, though, a week is a long time and anything can happen. Results, injuries, you don’t know what’s around the corner. You have to stay ready.’