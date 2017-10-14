Pompey striker out for two weeks

Have your say

Curtis Main has been ruled out for the next two weeks with a hamstring injury.

The Pompey striker started last weekend’s 1-0 win against Gillingham and his header which crashed against the post lead to Matty Kennedy’s strike shortly after the restart.

But the former Doncaster Rovers man has picked up a hamstring complaint and missed today’s 2-0 win against MK Dons.

Blues boss Kenny Jackett said: ‘It’s unfortunate for him. He tells me it’s a similar situation to what happened last season.

‘But he’ll only be out for a couple of weeks and he’ll be back.’