Pompey striker’s availability to be assessed

Kenny Jackett will today assess Oliver Hawkins in training before deciding whether to recall him for the visit of Fleetwood.

The striker missed the midweek defeat at Northampton having received six stitches to a head wound.

Oliver Hawkins is helped off the pitch at Kingsmeadow Picture: Joe Pepler

In his absence, Conor Chaplin deputised as Pompey suffered a 3-1 defeat.

Hawkins, who yesterday returned to training, will be required to wear a bandage over his cut to be declared available for tomorrow’s game.

However, Jackett also wants to weigh up whether the Dagenham & Redbridge recruit is physically and mentally ready for match action.

The Blues boss said: ‘I will decide probably lunchtime today whether Oliver is ready.

‘We will see in training.

‘His cut is healing well and hopefully his head heals and there are no after-effects or concussion or anything like that.

‘I just want to make sure his head is clear, that he is comfortable with the cut.

‘Whatever plaster or bandages we’re going to put on him, you don’t want them falling over his eyes in the first 10 minutes.

‘It’s common sense really, but I think the cut will be okay. It’s about would he feel groggy? Does he feel match fit?

‘As the manager, I will use all the time I have to make that decision.

‘Somewhere between five and seven days you feel okay after something like it. It happened right in front of us (against Wimbledon) and a pure collision, a clash of heads.’

Hawkins has made two appearances since a deadline day switch from the non-league Daggers.

However, he failed to finish both matches after receiving a bang to the head.

