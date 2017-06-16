Pompey striker to support Grenfell Tower victims

Pompey striker Jamal Lowe has signed up to play in a charity football game to raise money for victims of the Grenfell Tower fire in London.

Today’s match in Hertford is being organised by former Hawks striker Marvin Morgan, who has been assisting those affected by the tragedy on Tuesday night.

It is hoped the game will raise £10,000 in emergency funds.

Harrow-born Lowe, who moved to the Blues from non-league Hampton & Richmond Borough in January, will be joined by former Fratton Park front man John Akinde, who currently plays for Barnet.

Other professional players lined up to play include Lazio’s Ravel Morrison, Brentford captain Harlee Dean and Peterborough midfielder Anthony Grant.

The charity match will be between Team FEK – named after Morgan’s clothing brand Fresh Ego Kid – and a team selected by James Mulley and Leon Skinner, who are the founders of The Hangout, an exclusive members social event held in the capital on Sundays.

Morgan said: ‘There were a few interviews on the news after it happened that really got to me. I was watching them and thinking “this is horrible.”

‘And if you are in a position to help people, why would you not help?’

Watford-based Morgan dropped off a vans’ worth of clothes, food and water to one of the help centres in Kensington.

People are being urged to to donate money for the victims by visiting www.gofundme.com/team-fek-vs-team-hangout