Pompey summer recruit absent against Salisbury

Nathan Thompson was an injury absence from Pompey's opening summer friendly.

The close-season recruit collected an injury in training and missed out on a debut in today's trip to Salisbury.

Also unavailable was Conor Chaplin, who is rested as a precaution, while Michael Smith continues his rehabilitation from an ankle injury.

There was no place in the squad for triallists Lawrie Wilson and Harry Isted.

Meanwhile, Pompey Hall of Famer Steve Claridge lined-up in attack for Salisbury.

The 51-year-old has been pressed back into action as the Whites' strikers are presently on holiday.