Pompey Supporters Trust members react after meeting Michael Eisner

Pompey Supporters Trust members had split opinions on Michael Eisner’s potential takeover.

The American billionaire met shareholders at Portsmouth Guildhall last night and gave a lengthy presentation about what his vision is for the Blues.

Afterwards, fans gave their verdict on Mr Eisner’s proposed plans.

Shaun Barrett, from Medstead, said: ‘It was a good presentation.

‘He spoke honestly and if we’re to go forward one day, we’re going to accept someone like him.

‘He answered all of the questions he could. He didn’t duck out of any and didn’t promise the moon.’

Richard Weekes, from Waterlooville, said: ‘People like Michael Eisner don’t come along every day.

‘Most people buying football clubs these days have been a disaster.

‘We’ve seen the examples all around the leagues.

‘Eisner comes across as a very good character.

‘He’s got a great track record and he’s got the money, unlike some of our previous owners.’

Rich Parry travelled from Cardiff for the meeting.

He said: ‘A lot of concerns that came out, I had before the meeting.

‘Before I came, I was 50/50. Now I am swayed.

‘He had to explain what his vision was for Portsmouth and he has done that to my satisfaction.’

But Amber Vincent-Prior was not impressed with the former Disney CEO’s presentation.

She said: ‘What they said was very low key and pleasant sounding to everyone.

‘But talk is cheap and it’s what’s in the contract that counts.

‘At the end, they said they’re not going to move the ground to a Southampton postcode area.

‘What they said they’re going to do to make the fans happier are all time-limited.

‘It’s what in the contract that matters.

‘I’m going to vote no. What they’re saying is as bad as the previous owners.

‘The Portsmouth Supporters’ Trust has managed the team to get the team from League Two to League One.

‘I’d put in more money because I wanted to be a community club.’