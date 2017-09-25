Pompey sweat on Pitman and Chaplin injuries

Have your say

Brett Pitman and Conor Chaplin are doubts for Pompey’s home game with Bristol Rovers.

The Blues host The Gas in League One tomorrow night but both front men are currently receiving treatment for injuries.

Pompey captain Pitman has a knee complaint, with Chaplin struggling with a hamstring problem.

Both players will have fitness tests tomorrow before boss Kenny Jackett names his squad for the game at Fratton Park (7.45pm).

The Blues will also assess Damien McCrory (knee) ahead of the game.

The left-back came off in the first half of the 4-1 victory against Fleetwood and missed Saturday’s defeat to Scunthorpe.