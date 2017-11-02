Pompey sweating on striker’s fitness

Have your say

Pompey are sweating on the fitness of Oli Hawkins ahead of Satuday’s FA Cup first-round tie at Luton.

The striker jarred his ankle after landing awkwardly in training today.

As a result, Hawkins is currently wearing a protective boot as a precautionary measure.

Kenny Jackett will find out tomorrow if the former Dagenham & Redbridge front man will be available for the trip to Kenilworth Road.

Blues head physio, Bobby Bacic, admitted it was ‘touch and go’.

He said: ‘With any ankle injury, you make sure it is protected first off.

‘Oli is heavily strapped up in the boot and it also tells him to protect it.

‘Tomorrow morning we will see how much swelling there is, if there is any. He’s jarred his ankle, it’s not a ligament thing.

‘He’s jumped and landed on it. Oli is a big lad so all of the force has come down onto that ankle.

‘He’s touch and go and we’ll see tomorrow.’