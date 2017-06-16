Pompey swerve Carabao Cup confusion

As Pompey fans plotted their way to Cardiff in the Carabao Cup, spare a thought for the supporters of Charlton and Forest Green Rovers.

Both clubs appeared to be drawn twice in the first round of this year’s competition after technical issues occurred during today’s draw in Thailand.

That left fans wondering who and where their teams will be playing when the competition kicks off in the week commencing August 7.

The cup’s new sponsors, Carabao, decided to stream the draw live on Facebook from their headquarters in Bangkok.

With audio and streaming problems encountered, viewers were left to rely on on-screen graphics to learn who each team had drawn.

But the visuals incorrectly showed Charlton playing two games - away to Exeter, plus a home game against Cheltenham.

To confirm, however, it is Michael Appleton’s Oxford United who will host the Robins.

League new-boys Forest Green were then shown to have been drawn away to Wolves despite being drawn against MK Dons.