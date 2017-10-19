Pompey take to the stage – before fluffing lines at Donny

It’s been a week of ranging emotions both on and off the pitch.

It started with a really enjoyable night of laughter and nostalgia at the Kings Theatre on Monday at the Life and Chimes – The Pompey Story show.

There was a good turnout for the event and it was really pleasing to catch up with so many old faces.

I know the lads are always so proud of their associations with the club.

It shows by the amount of people who settle in the area after their careers, because it’s such a lovely place to live.

Sometimes when you are in the Pompey bubble you don’t appreciate that as much.

But the way that people go away and then come back showing such affection underlines how important the club is to them.

That’s the case whether you go back to lads like Billy Wilson, Keith Viney and Dave Munks, who were there, up to the more modern boys like Hermann Hreidarsson and Richard Hughes.

It’s nice to meet up once in a while and it’s events like that which do it in such an entertaining fashion – so well done to all involved.

That was a nice night but, unfortunately, we can’t say the same about the trip to Doncaster.

It was all a bit of an anti-climax after performing so well against MK Dons at the weekend.

After the opening couple of minutes, I thought we were going to have a real go – then came the next four.

They scored after their first attack and, of course, the next one!

I think Doncaster were more surprised than anyone at their success after they set up with five at the back.

That approach made it very difficult to get back into the game and after that very little happened really.

There was the header off the line from Christian Burgess, but it wasn’t like an effort which was going to fly in.

Even when we went down to 10 men they didn’t cause us a problem and we didn’t really have a shot.

Then their keeper, Ian Lawlor, redeemed himself after his calamitous mistake with a great save from Jamal Lowe at the death.

You have to give him his due, it was some stop to turn his header around the post.

I expect that stop made him feel better for letting the ball go under his foot – but it’s that mistake people will remember!

Of course, I know that all too well after a certain gaffe involving me and Noel Blake got its fair amount of focus at the Life and Chimes show.

I thought a draw would’ve been the right outcome Tuesday, but now we have to go to Blackburn to make sure we’re don’t totally waste the good work against MK Dons.