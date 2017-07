Have your say

Theo Widdrington has joined the Hawks on loan.

The Pompey first-year professional played two matches for Lee Bradbury’s side against Sutton United last Saturday and Horndean on Tuesday.

Now Widdrington, 18, will spend this campaign on loan at Westleigh Park as he looks to gain first-team experience.

The News previously reported the Pompey Academy graduate was poised to move to the Hawks.