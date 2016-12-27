Pompey Talk: Bloopers

Our friends at Giant Leap have scoured the cutting room for a great out-take reel.

They have packaged up some magic moments from the past 12 months in the Pompey Talk studio.

Pompey Talk is filmed in partnership with Giant Leap

And here are the best bits. We hope you enjoy them as much as we do!

