Pompey Talk: Crawley

Jordan Cross joins Jeff Marshman for our latest episode of Pompey Talk.

They run the rule over the talking points from the past week and look ahead to Pompey’s clash with Crawley at Fratton Park.

These videos are filmed in partnership with Giant Leap Video & Photography.

Giant Leap content can be found in advertising, news and event periodicals, marketing and product launches, online promotions, websites and much more.

Find out more on (023) 9232 6774, info@giantleapvideo.com or giantleapvideo.com

Click here to check out other Pompey Talk videos.