Pompey Talk: Luton Review

Jeff Marshman and Mark McMahon discuss Pompey’s League Two triumph over Luton Town.

Christian Burgess netted the only goal of the game as the Blues eased to a 1-0 win over their fellow promotion hopefuls on Monday.

Gary Roberts returned from a rest to appear as a substitute, only to miss a late penalty.

