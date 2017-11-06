Pompey target signs for Barnsley

Have your say

Pompey target Victor Adeboyejo has signed for Barnsley.

The forward had trained with the Blues and had been in talks over a possible move to Fratton Park, after leaving Leyton Orient during the summer.

However, Kenny Jackett revealed that Pompey made no offer for Adeboyejo.

The Nigerian – who was also being chased by Bolton Wanderers – has since opted to join Championship outfit Barnsley on a three-year deal.

Adeboyejo, 19, was also on trial at Chelsea and played two matches for their under-23s side – against Swansea and West Ham respectively.