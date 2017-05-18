Pompey target signs for Coventry

Pompey target Marc McNulty has signed for Coventry City on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old was released by Sheffield United after a frustrating 2016-17 season.

The striker bagged just one goal, which came when he was out on loan at Bradford.

As reported by The News, the Blues were keen to bring the Scot back to Fratton Park.

McNulty had a successful loan spell at Pompey during the 2014-15 campaign.

He finished as the club’s top goalscorer with 12 strikes from 34 appearances and boss Paul Cook is a fan of the striker.

But Coventry have won the race for McNulty’s signature.

Mansfield and Bristol Rovers were also reportedly keeping tabs on him.

The former Livingston forward will join ex-Blues captain Michael Doyle at the Ricoh Arena.