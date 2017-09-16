Pompey team news: Close starts against Fleetwood

Have your say

Kenny Jackett has made one change to his side for Pompey’s game against Fleetwood today.

Ben Close makes his maiden start of the League One season, partnering Stuart O’Keefe in the Blues’ engine room.

Oliver Hawkins makes the bench after missing the midweek game against Northampton with a head injury.

Gareth Evans is also named among the substitutes after not making Jackett’s squad for the trips to the Cobblers and AFC Wimbledon.

Meanwhile, Adam May has been left out of the match-day squad as has Kyle Bennett.