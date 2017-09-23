Pompey team news: Hawkins and Donohue start - Chaplin on bench

Have your say

Kenny Jackett has made two changes for Pompey’s clash at Scunthorpe.

Oliver Hawkins returns to lead the Blues’ forward line after missing Pompey’s past two matches against Northampton and Fleetwood.

It means Conor Chaplin drops to the bench.

Meanwhile, Dion Donohue comes in for his first start since his debut at Wigan.

The Welshman replaces the injured Damien McCrory at left-back.

Kyle Bennett and Danny Rose both miss out on places on the bench.