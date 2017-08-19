Pompey team news: Lalkovic starts

Have your say

Milan Lalkovic will make his first Pompey start since November against his former club Walsall.

Kenny Jackett makes just one change from last Saturday’s loss at Oxford United, with Lalkovic replacing Kyle Bennett on the left wing.

Meanwhile, Carl Baker is absent from the Blues’ squad to face the Saddlers.

Starting XI: Luke McGee; Drew Talbot, Christian Burgess, Jack Whatmough, Brandon Haunstrup; Danny Rose, Adam May; Gareth Evans, Brett Pitman, Milan Lalkovic; Kal Naismith

Subs: Alex Bass, Tom Davies, Ben Close, Kyle Bennett, Conor Chaplin, Curtis Main, Nicke Kabamba