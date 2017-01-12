Pompey team news: Lowe and Chaplin in Cook’s thoughts for O’s visit

Paul Cook will weigh up whether the goalscoring impacts of Conor Chaplin and Jamal Lowe will earn them a place in his starting XI.

Chaplin bagged a hat-trick in the reserves’ 6-2 hammering of Exeter on Tuesday, while Lowe also netted on his maiden Pompey appearance.

Now the manager must decide the extent of their involvement for the visit of Leyton Orient.

There are no fresh injury concerns ahead of the League Two strugglers coming to Fratton Park.

The sole absence is Curtis Main, as he continues to be sidelined by an abdominal injury.