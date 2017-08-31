Pompey thank Baker after his exit

Have your say

Pompey thanked Carl Baker for his title-winning efforts after his exit.

And Kenny Jackett has explained the reasons he was prepared to let the winger depart Fratton Park.

Baker left the club by mutual agreement after reaching a compromise over the remainder of his contact, which ran until next summer.

Jackett felt the likes of Jamal Lowe and Gareth Evans were ahead of Baker in the right-sided pecking order.

That meant the former MK Dons man was looking to move on after 50 appearances at Fratton Park.

Jackett believes Pompey should be appreciative of his efforts.

He said: ‘We thank Carl for what he did for the club.

‘He was a big part of winning the league last season.

‘Looking at the right of midfield we have Jamal Lowe who’s come in and done very well.

‘We have Gareth Evans there as well.

‘We feel we’ve got players ahead of him.

‘Once I’ve stated that, Carl doesn’t want to be hanging around.

‘He wants to play regular football.

‘So he leaves with our best wishes and we thank him for everything he’s done for the club.

‘He’s a man and he’s mature.

‘He understood Jamal was ahead of him

‘For him, at 34, he couldn’t wait to see if it turned back.

‘He wants regular football so he made his decision and we respected it.’