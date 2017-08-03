Pompey third kit divides fans

Have your say

Pompey have unveiled their new third kit ahead of the forthcoming League One campaign.

The navy strip with a pink trim is the latest to be revealed by the club following a fans’ poll.

But the new designed has divided opinion among our Portsmouth FC – The News followers and readers at portsmouth.co.uk.

Here’s what they’ve had to say...

Disgusting kit why would people vote for this.

Kane Willis

I think this one and the home one is nice, but the white one is awful – looks like a horse jockey top lol

Lee Hosey

Third kit – seriously, what’s the point?

There will never be a game when we cannot play in our home or away kit with a colour clash.

Ant Coombes

This is a really nice kit and what I like about it most is it offers something a little different.

Pink badge and trim is not that common.

My 6yo daughter absolutely loves it.

Ian Chiverton

I don’t get why we need a third kit that’s also blue.

Surely this defeats the object of a third kit?

Having said that, it looks OK – some of my favourite kits in recent years have been the black ones.

squirrelboy

Like it, very smart. If it sells ok and makes the club some money, why not.

Yossers shin pad

Would be nice if neck was all navy blue and not half pink

Mark Finch

It’s nice enough but if we can’t wear our home kit then I can’t see how we would be able to wear this one either

pup1898