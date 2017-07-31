Pompey tickets for Oxford trip sold out

Pompey have sold out their full allocation of tickets for the trip to Oxford United.

The Blues travel to the Kassam Stadium on Saturday, August 12, for their first League One away game of the season.

And they’ll have an almighty support backing them, with all 1,1794 seats in the away end being snapped up within only a few hours of going on sale this morning.

Pompey’s first game of the season – at home to Rochdale this Saturday – is also a sell-out.

There is limited ticket availability for the home games against Walsall, Rotherham and Fleetwood.