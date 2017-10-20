Pompey to face Gillingham in FA Youth Cup

Pompey Academy will face Gillingham in the first round of the FA Youth Cup.

The game will be played at Priestfield Stadium and has to be staged by Saturday, November 4.

Academy coach Mikey has told Pompey’s official website: ‘It would have been nice to be at Fratton Park, but it’s a game that I’m sure the boys will all be looking forward to.

‘It’s a chance for us to compete on a Football League surface and we saw how good the pitch was for the recent first-team match.

‘We were beaten by Gillingham in the Youth Alliance Cup earlier in the season, so know they’re a tough side.

‘But hopefully we will be the ones to come out on top this time and I’m sure it will be a great experience for our lads.’