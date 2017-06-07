Pompey to host Cherries amid friendly changes

Pompey are to host Bournemouth as part of their pre-season schedule.

And new boss Kenny Jackett has also fine-tuned the friendly programme he inherited as he stamps his own mark on the club.

The Blues will entertain Eddie Howe’s Premier League side on Saturday, July 22, in a fixture which has long been in the pipeline.

It represents the second successive season the clubs have met at Fratton Park as part of the summer friendly schedule.

Elsewhere, with no tour taking place, the trip to the Hawks has been brought forward to fill the blank weekend of Saturday, July 8.

Previously the customary summer encounter had been fixed for Saturday, July 29.

Meanwhile, the visit to Bognor has been brought forward 24 hours to Tuesday, July 18, with a Pompey XI now advertised as being in action.

Similarly, a Pompey XI are to fulfil the opening pre-season game at Salisbury on Saturday, July 1.

Intriguingly, that match is to be broken down into three 30-minute periods as Jackett eases his players back following the close season.

The Friday, July 28 trip to Cardiff is unchanged, although now represents the final match of pre-season.

Pompey’s pre-season schedule:

Saturday, July 1: Salisbury v Pompey XI (3pm)

Saturday, July 8: Hawks v Pompey (3pm)

Wednesday, July 12: Sutton v Pompey (7.45pm)

Saturday, July 15: Eastleigh v Pompey (3pm)

Tuesday, July 18: Rocks v Pompey XI (7pm)

Saturday, July 22: Pompey v Bournemouth (3pm)

Friday, July 28: Cardiff v Pompey (7pm)