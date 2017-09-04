Pompey to screen Wimbledon clash

Have your say

Pompey fans unsuccessful in obtaining tickets for the trip to AFC Wimbledon have been handed the opportunity to watch Saturday’s fixture.

It has been announced Fratton Park will be screening the Kingsmeadow encounter live.

Such is the small capacity of the Dons’ home, Pompey were handed an allocation of around 800 seats.

It prompted a ballot involving season-ticket members and former shareholders, with demand comfortably outstripping supply, much to many fans’ disappointment.

To enable those without tickets to watch the game against Neal Ardley’s men, Pompey will live broadcast the match in the Victory Lounge at Fratton Park.

It is an unusual move by Pompey, although made possible through the iFollow feed, which is in operation at Football League matches from this season.

The broadcast will feature one camera angle and no replays, although fans will still be able to watch every kick of the match.

The same fixture in November 2013, albeit then in League Two, was also beamed back to Fratton Park following an allocation of 828 tickets.

On that occasion, Guy Whittingham’s team lost 4-0, with future Pompey striker Michael Smith among the Wimbledon scorers.

Blues followers will be hoping to fare better under Jackett and the Victory Lounge will open at 1.30pm ahead of the 3pm kick-off, with the bar open and hot food available to buy.

Tickets for Saturday’s screening are priced at £10 for adults and £5 for juniors (17 and under), with a limited number of space.

Fans can book tickets online, call 0345 646 1898 or pay a visit to the Frogmores Road ticket office.

– NEIL ALLEN