Pompey to send strong side to Poole

Ben Close and Curtis Main will spearhead Pompey’s side for tomorrow night’s trip to Poole Town.

The duo will be among a much-changed Blues line-up as Kenny Jackett rotates his squad.

The fixture against the National League South outfit was last week upgraded from an Academy outing to a Pompey XI.

The move was driven by Jackett, who is eager to hand more match action to members of his large squad.

As a result, those who served as substitutes in Saturday’s 6-0 win over the Hawks can expect a longer runout tomorrow night (7.30pm).

Drew Talbot, Milan Lalkovic, Brandon Haunstrup, Gary Roberts and Nicke Kabamba are all in the frame for the encounter at the Black Gold Stadium.

In addition to Close and Main, it is anticipated there will also be outings for Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jez Bedford and Theo Widdrington.

Considering the Blues’ goalkeeping shortage, Jackett may turn to Jack Collins, with Alex Bass having played the full 90 minutes against the Hawks.

Pompey have already beaten Salisbury and the Hawks since returning to pre-season training, although the side taking on Poole will be missing a host of familiar faces.

The Dolphins are preparing to embark on a second-successive season in the National League South, following last term’s fifth-placed finish.

Former Blues defender Shaun Cooper is on their books, making 18 appearances last season following a switch from Sutton United.

In addition, ex-Pompey Academy products Carl Pettefer and James Granger last season featured for Tom Killick’s side.