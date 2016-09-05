Pompey to shut Fratton End for Checkatrade Trophy game

The Fratton End will be shut for next month’s visit of Reading under-23s in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Tickets tomorrow go on sale to season-ticket holders and shareholders for the October 4 clash in the much-maligned competition.

However, home supporters will be housed only in the South Stand.

The move is designed to cut costs, with the Checkatrade Trophy attracting meagre attendances across the country.

A total of 270 Pompey supporters were among the crowd of 1,534 at Yeovil last week in the opening round of the group stages.

SOS Pompey are vocal critics of the competition and plan to attend the visit of Reading, before walking out during the match.

Yet spokesman Bob Beech does not want criticism levelled at any of the Fratton faithful wishing to attend the full 90 minutes.

He said: ‘We don’t want divisions among the Pompey fans, that is not what we are trying to achieve.

‘We have our stance and if somebody chooses to go to watch then they should do.

‘I don’t want Pompey fans calling their own names and dishing out abuse over a silly competition like this.

‘Obviously, I would hope the majority would tell the Football League “we are not interested in your ridiculous little games to appease the Premier League”.

‘However, there are fans who sometimes want to see a game of football.

‘I realise the club have to act in a professional manner towards this competition, it is only right and proper, but I hope a very low four-figure number turn up.

‘If they do then that will speak volumes.’

Tickets will go on general sale on September 13.