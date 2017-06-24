Pompey to tap into Thompson’s leadership

We can never have too many leaders.

That is the opinion of Joe Gallen after Nathan Thompson became Pompey’s first signing of the summer.

The 26-year-old arrives at Fratton Park with a fairly impressive reputation.

At the tender age of 22, he was given the armband at Swindon Town.

Despite being raw and unpolished, Thompson rose to the challenge with tenacity and spirit.

In his first season as skipper, the Robins reached the League One play-off final.

Thompson had been riddled with injury that season but was passed fit to face Preston at Wembley.

The Chester-born player then suffered heartbreak, pulling his hamstring after just four minutes before being replaced.

Nonetheless, Thompson has leadership and desire in abundance.

And Kenny Jackett’s trusty lieutenant Gallen believes it is something the Blues can tap into.

He said: ‘You definitely can’t have too many leaders.

‘That can apply on the pitch, on the training ground and when our backs are turned in the changing room.

‘We’re not there all the time with the players and they have to school and police themselves at times.

‘The more players we have like Nathan, the more we have to keep an eye on things.’

Pompey beat the likes of QPR, Ipswich Town and Rotherham to Thompson’s signature.

Gallen has previously revealed how excited he is to be at a club of the Blues’ magnitude.

He feels that may also have been a factor in Pompey’s successful pursuit of the Swindon Academy graduate.

Gallen added: ‘There is a passionate audience which makes the club special.

‘I would say the draw of the crowd, the noise and the potential of the club going forward – made him choose here.

‘Add that all up and this is a club on the way back.’