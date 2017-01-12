Pompey triallist Nicke Kabamba in goalscoring action

Pompey are this week running the rule over Hampton & Richmond front man Nicke Kabamba.

The centre-forward is hoping to follow former strike partner Jamal Lowe to Fratton Park.

Prolific 23-year-old Kabamba has scored 25 goals in 36 games for the National League South side this season, bringing himself to the Blues’ attention.

At the Beavers, Lowe operated behind Kabamba as the duo established themselves as an exciting partnership for Alan Dowson’s side.

But what exactly can the man on trial at Pompey bring to Paul Cook’s side?

Well, we dug into the online video archives to find Kabamba and Lowe in goalscoring action this season.

Above is video from Hampton’s 4-2 win at St Albans earlier this term with Kabamba netting twice with two precise right-footed finishes (1.50min and 3.28) and Lowe scoring a stunning individual goal (3.55).