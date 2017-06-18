Pompey trio taste glory in Champions League finale

Pompey trio Roger Whitehouse, Spike Westbrook and Chris Waller helped England to victory over the Republic of Ireland at the Millenium Stadium.

The fixture was part of the build-up to the Uefa Champions League final between Real Madrid and Juventus, which was won 4-1 by the Spanish giants.

Spike Westbrook and Michael Masters meet former Pompey keeper David James, centre

England, meanwhile, won their six-a-side fixture, hosted by the European Amputee Football Federation (EAFF), 10-3.

The two sides were greeted by a host of footballing legends, including former Pompey and England keeper David James and Brazil’s most-capped player Cafu.

Established in 1990 and sponsored by Simply Business, the England Amputee Football Association (EAFA) provides footballing opportunities for limbless and limb-affected persons of all ages.

Acting independently and without FA funding, EAFA is a registered charity and relies on both the commitment of amateur players, volunteers and partners and the support of donors and sponsors.

Spike Westbrook looks on as David Tweed scores for England

The EAFA promotes and develops the sport of amputee football, providing any person with an amputation, congenital deficiency or other limb-affecting disorder with the opportunity to access football at grassroots, club or national level.