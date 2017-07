Have your say

Pompey’s Checkatrade Trophy fixture dates have been confirmed.

Kenny Jackett’s side have been drawn in South Group A of the much-maligned competition with Crawley, Charlton and Fulham under-21s.

Pompey host Fulham under-21s on Tuesday, August 16 and Crawley on Tuesday, October 3. Then then go to the Valley on Tuesday, November 7.

All of the games kick off at 7.45pm.