Pompey Trust backed to remain influential force

THE Pompey Supporters’ Trust can remain relevant during the Michael Eisner era.

That is the belief of Scott Mclachlan, who is convinced fans still have a crucial role to play in the Blues’ future.

Mclachlan this week became the first Trust board member to step down following shareholders’ approval for a sale to the Tornante investment group.

Yet he remains a passionate advocate of the Trust model.

And the group’s former spokesman insists supporters must continue to have a platform to scrutinise any Pompey owner.

He said: ‘I am very much still a supporter of the Trust and fan ownership.

‘The Trust will continue to be relevant because the club needs to be held to account over how it conducts itself.

‘We cannot throw away the hard work put in during the last four years, scrutiny is essential.

‘For a start, there are three seats available to the Trust on the heritage board, that represents influence in itself.

‘Whether people like it or not, one of the Trust’s main objectives is to have partial fan ownership and that is not going to change unless somebody volunteers a rule change at the AGM and it is voted through.

‘Now more than ever the Trust is needed because of the new ownership. The club and any owners have to be held to account.’

Mclachlan would also like to see the development of the Next Generations initiative.

Introduced in January 2016, it aims to encourage support of the Trust among fans under the age of 25.

Mclachlan had been overseeing their progress and believes there is still more strides to be made.

He added: ‘It’s important we get some youth on the heritage board, we need fresh talent there.

‘We didn’t get as far as we would have liked with the youth elements, unfortunately events kept overtaking it.

‘But Harrison Dunks has been involved for some time and is very organised and driven with his own ideas.

‘For the last six months we’ve been looking at different things and that can start again, with the focus on supporting the club rather than running it.

‘I am confident Harrison will be able to push that and achieve different objectives with the Trust.

‘There are a lot of good people on the Trust board working hard in the interests of the football club – and I know that will continue.’

Mclachlan, who spent two spells on the Trust board, resigned on Monday.