Pompey Trust board addition seeking to make a difference

The newest addition to the Pompey Supporters’ Trust board has targeted bolstering engagement with members.

Phil Sandys has won a place on the group’s board following recent elections.

The 45-year-old from Fratton joined re-elected duo Ashley Brown and John Kimbell in claiming the three vacant spots.

Now the hard work begins for Sandys, who is keen to make an impact.

And the Fratton End season ticket holder is intent on actively raising the involvement of the existing Trust membership.

He said: ‘It’s about people joining, staying a member and getting actively involved.

‘When the Trust started we had an enemy and a purpose – it is always easier to recruit an army when there is a war on.

‘These are good times for Pompey at the moment, though, and maybe the Trust isn’t forefront in people’s minds.

‘The club is in a really healthy position, things are good on the pitch, things are good off the pitch – but we have to avoid being complacent with our support.

‘It is a challenge to recruit and retain members when things are so good but we have to find a way to do that.

‘We have sizeable number of members, which is a great thing.

‘But I would rather see people getting involved and having a say and doing things rather than just saying “look at the number of people we’ve got”.

‘The active number is a much more important thing and that showed in the election results in terms of the 288 people who voted.

‘That is an indication of the number of people engaged at the moment. For me it’s not just about having more numbers but having more people engaged in what the Trust is doing.’

Pompey Supporters’ Trust hold their annual general meeting on September 22 – and Sandys will be present to chat to the fans.

He added: ‘I am also really keen to get involved in the communications side.

‘I work for a marketing agency in London on the digital side and a lot of clients I deal with are charities.

‘Their qualities are recruitment and retention among supporters and donors so hopefully I can bring my expertise in that area.

‘That is one of the big things we need to do with the Trust, we have to make it a much stronger proposition for people to join.

‘And I’m really looking forward to the opportunity to make a difference.’