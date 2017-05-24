Pompey Trust chairman undecided on his future

Ashley Brown has pledged not to quit the Pompey Supporters’ Trust.

But he is undecided whether to remain as its chairman beyond September.

Trust shareholders have overwhelming voted for Michael Eisner’s takeover at Pompey following a 93.6 per cent turnout.

Of those who took part, 80.32 per cent – 1,825 – were in favour as fan ownership officially came to an end.

As chairman of the Trust, Brown has represented supporters on the Blues’ board for the past four years.

Having been re-elected to the Trust board in 2016, he will see out the final two years with the group.

However, the issue of whether to stand down as their chairman remains to be determined.

He said: ‘We vote a new chairman in every year after the AGM around September.

‘Unless my board decide otherwise, I will certainly continue to be chairman up until that point and help oversee the transition and the huge administration task to handle the movement of money back to our shareholders.

‘I then still have a two-year term to serve on the board before standing for election – and don’t have any intention of stepping down from the Trust board.

‘Whether or not I stay as chairman after September, I don’t know.

‘It’s not just up to me, it’s up to the board. It would be nice to have a think about whether there are other people currently on the board interested in doing it and would do a good job. I can think of some who could fit that category.

‘I have never been precious about being a chairman and certainly won’t be precious about being chairman going forward.

‘If there’s time for change and the right person is there and willing to do it, then great.

‘However, I would definitely like to stay on the Trust board going forward.’

Hours before the voting results were officially announced on Monday, Brown renewed his South Stand season ticket, along with his two children.

He continued to own them during four years sat in Pompey’s directors’ box.

Now he’s returning home.

He said: ‘I’m immensely proud of what we achieved and, as Trust board members, every decision we ever made as part of that club board was for the best of the club, no other reason.

‘I’ve got some great memories and made some amazing new friends who will undoubtedly stay friends for life, like the chairman (Iain McInnes).

‘We’ve had some good old discussions and put the world to rights on the way back on motorways from some pretty despairing games in the early days – and have not always agreed!

‘Leaving is going to be tinged with sadness, although I’m quite looking forward to going back into the pub before the game with some of my old friends.

‘Instead of getting moaned at by everyone when I walk in, I can have a moan myself over a pint!

‘In all seriousness, 90 per cent of the fans have been supportive of myself, the chairman and everybody else involved, understanding none of us are perfect.

‘And we have done some pretty incredible work at the football club.’