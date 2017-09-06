Pompey Trust stalwart Wilkins re-elected

Pam Wilkins is heading for a decade’s service with the Pompey Supporters’ Trust after securing her re-election.

Wilkins, from Southsea, has been associated with the group since the first open meeting at the Rifle Club in November 2009.

Now she has earned a further three-year term on the Trust board, having collected the most votes in this month’s elections.

Wilkins is one of five to have won a seat, with Donald Vass, Eric Coleborn, Samantha Piggott and Mike Briscoe joining her.

A familiar face at the Trust bus on home match days, Wilkins will now seek election to the club’s soon-to-be-formed Heritage & Advisory Board.

With three members to come from the Trust, their contribution will be decided at the first board meeting after the next AGM on Thursday, September 21.

In the meantime, Wilkins is adamant the supporter group continues to have a big role to play.

She said: ‘Our original aim was to get representation on the club board, which we had for four years and now we’ve lost.

‘I think it’s very important we continue as an overseeing body to make sure everything is going smoothly.

‘To my mind, I would have no hesitation in speaking out if we are not happy with something.

‘When we started the Trust, the club was in such a bad way, then it got even worse.

‘I remember Mark Trapani, Mick Williams and Ashley Brown saying “right, we are going to buy it now” and we did.

‘Now we should be playing a monitoring role, making sure it is being run properly and, should there come a time when it’s sold on, try to influence it’s sale to somebody decent.

‘There is also the Heritage & Advisory Board, which will preserve the heritage of this club, make sure it is being treated properly and obviously keep the name, colours and everything they have promised.

‘I would very much like to stand for it.

‘I don’t know how powerful it will be but it is the best we have got at the moment and we must make sure it works.’

Wilkins polled 222 votes among the eight standing for five vacant seats.

A total of 312 members were involved in the balloting process, with five returns declared as spoilt.

Wilkins added: ‘I wish to thank everybody who voted for me.

‘I’d like to think it’s because my face is quite well known, I’m at the bus every other week, while go to most away matches.

‘And I always welcome supporters coming up and talking to me if there are any problems.’