Pompey Trust surveys fans on takeover interest

The Pompey Supporters’ Trust are asking fans for opinions on Michael Eisner’s prospective takeover.

Last night, Trust members and shareholders were emailed a survey designed to gauge their thoughts.

Titled ‘PST survey on possible sale of shares to Michael Eisner,’ the document poses 28 questions to recipients.

These range from what league level are Pompey traditionally considered to be at, to feelings on Eisner’s ongoing ownership interest.

Also included are questions on what information they would like before forming an opinion on the prospective takeover, the importance of the Trust retaining a share of the ownership, and how potential work to Fratton Park should be financed.

Recipients are asked to complete the survey before a deadline of Sunday, April 9.

The Trust have a membership of 3,755 adult and 89 juniors, of which 2,426 are shareholders.

It’s a consultation with supporters which the Trust believe is crucial as Eisner and his Tornante investment group maintain talks over a possible Pompey deal.

Trust board member Phil Sandys said: ‘This is an internal survey for shareholders and members so we can get a feel for their thoughts on the process.

‘It is literally an information-gathering piece, we are a board representative of the shareholders and the members and want to get a gauge of what people are thinking.

‘Obviously we have our own thoughts as a board – and it’s important we are also representing our members.

‘It is nothing more than that.

‘We believe it is important we represent our membership and shareholders and want their thoughts so we can reflect their views.’

With a stake of 48.48 per cent in the club, the Trust’s vote will be decisive should Eisner’s interest progress that far.

Any prospective owner requires approval from 75 per cent of shareholders to seal an ownership deal.

With the Trust possessing a block vote worth almost 50 per cent, they possess the power to make or break any takeover bid.

Last night’s Trust email states: ‘As you will be aware, the club recently entered into a 70-day period of exclusivity with Michael Eisner’s Tornante Investment Group, during which we will be involved in negotiations around any offer that is made to purchase the club.

‘It is important to remember that exclusivity does not mean the deal is definite and that there is a long way to go before all parties can decide if this right for them.

‘We, the PST board represent the community shareholders and members of the Trust, and it is important that we understand your hopes, concerns and opinions.’

