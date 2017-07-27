Pompey unveil away kit

Have your say

Pompey have revealed their new away strip for the 2017-18 campaign.

The Blues will be sporting white shirts, blue shorts and blue socks as they make their return to League One. Once again, the new Sondico kit is the product of a Fratton faithful poll, which took place last autumn.

It is available to buy online at pompeystore.com or from the Pompey Store on the corner of Goldsmith Avenue and Fratton Way.

Adult shirts are priced at £39.99 and junior shirts at £31.99. Shorts are available from £14.99 and socks from £4.99.

Full kits for infants and babies cost £31.99 and £27.99, respectively.

Pompey’s new third strip will be launched next Thursday.

Kenny Jackett’s side continue their pre-season preparations with a visit to Crawley on Saturday (3pm).