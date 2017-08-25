Pompey up against clock to sell Baker

POMPEY face a race against time to offload Carl Baker.

The winger has been told he is free to leave Fratton Park and find a new club.

But Kenny Jackett explained there has been no interest in the 34-year-old – and there could still be a place for him in his squad.

The Blues now have to until 11pm on Thursday to resolve the matter.

Jackett said: ‘If there’s a solution outside of the club, both parties would be interested – both Carl and myself.

‘There is the circumstance he could still be a Portsmouth player, though.

‘He’s been working hard and trained. It hasn’t been the case (that he’s been disruptive).

‘We’re both interested but no one has approached us. Whether that will happen before Thursday, I don’t know.’

Coventry have been repeatedly linked with their former player, but Jackett confirmed there’s been no contact from the League Two outfit.

He added: ‘Coventry has been said in the press. That’s where he lives and is his old club. But Coventry haven’t been in touch with us, so that’s not something we’ve heard about it.

‘Whether it’s a consideration for him or not, I’m not sure.

‘Coventry haven’t contacted us about him, though, and that’s where it is.

‘Everyone knows he lives up there but, having said that, he’s here and works and trains hard.

‘He trains hard and trains professionally. He’s around the place and not one of those who’s first out the door or anything like that.

‘Whether he lives in Coventry or not his preparation and professionalism is very good.

‘One way or another he’s worked it out here and been a good pro.’

