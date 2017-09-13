Pompey urged to make Kennedy permanent fixture

Pompey fan Paul Fletcher, 21, from Cosham, gives his verdict on the 3-1 defeat at Northampton Town last night.

• What are your thoughts on that?

It once again shows you football can be a game of two halves – because I thought we were horrendous in the first half.

We just didn’t turn up for the opening 45 minutes but after the break looked like we could perhaps go out and win it, with some great chances.

Jamal Lowe had that header and then there was the shooting opportunity from 12 yards when he should have smashed it in. Put that away and it’s a different game.

It makes you wonder why we didn’t start the game like that.

• And the defending?

We gave away three goals – and you can’t come away from home and do that.

For the first, Luke McGee should have been quicker off his line, the second we didn’t defend a free-kick and the third came from a poor McGee goal-kick.

Yet against AFC Wimbledon we looked solid.

• Who was your man of the match?

Matty Kennedy was the stand-out performer and I think we already should be looking to sign him permanently.

In the second half, especially, everything was played through him, he picked out the pass and put Northampton under pressure, as well as scored a goal.

I was very impressed with him, just as I was when he appeared as a substitute against Rotherham and started at Wimbledon.

Already we have seen what sort of player he is.

I also think Damien McCrory has had two great games.

He has really looked the part since arriving at the club.

• What next?

I’m not too concerned, these are still early days.

I’m certainly not going to sit here and tip us for relegation – and I’m not going to claim we can win the league.

The second half I felt encouraged but in the first it was like a pre-season match and we had never played together. • Paul’s ratings: Luke McGee 5; Nathan Thompson 6; Christian Burgess 6; Matt Clarke 6; Damien McCrory 7; Adam May 4; Stuart O’Keefe 7; Jamal Lowe 6; Brett Pitman 7; Matt Kennedy 9; Conor Chaplin 6